Pence Told US President Trump He Had No Power To Change Election Results - NYT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:40 AM

Pence Told US President Trump He Had No Power to Change Election Results - NYT

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US Vice President Mike Pence told President Donald Trump he did not think he had the power to change the US election results, the New York Times reported.

It said citing people briefed on the conversation that Pence said he was unable to block congressional certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory despite Trump's insistence that he could.

More Stories From World

