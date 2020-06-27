Pence, US Airline Executives Discuss Efforts to Recover From COVID-19 Losses - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence met with airline executives to discuss ongoing efforts to recover from financial losses due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, Vice President Mike Pence met with airline executives and led a discussion on aviation matters as they relate to recovery from COVID-19," the release said on Friday. "The airline industry has faced significant health and economic challenges over the course of this pandemic, and the discussion was focused around how airlines can bring back business safely as America continues to responsibly reopen."

Pence met with the top executives of United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and Airlines for America.

Earlier on Friday, the US Department of Transportation said US carriers canceled 41.3 percent of their scheduled domestic flights due to the pandemic, which is the largest monthly decline on record.

In May, US President Donald Trump provided $25 billion in aid to the industry as demand nosedived.

The International Air Transport Agency (IATA) has said that the global airline industry stands to lose $84 billion in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The United States has more than 2.1 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 124,900 deaths caused by the disease as of Friday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.