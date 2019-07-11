UrduPoint.com
Pence Vows To Bring Cameras Into Detention Centers During Visit To Texas Border This Week

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:30 AM

Pence Vows to Bring Cameras Into Detention Centers During Visit to Texas Border This Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters that he expects to see horrible conditions during a visit to detention centers on the southern border later this week but vowed to let cameras inside to record.

"When we visit McAleenan, Texas this week, we're not only going to bring members of the Senate in, we're going to bring cameras in. We're going to let people see the facility," Pence said on Wednesday.

Pence said he expected to see horrible conditions because US detention centers are overwhelmed and not designed to deal with the crisis.

US border patrol came under fire recently for reports that migrant children were being held in inhumane conditions at detention centers on the US southern border.

