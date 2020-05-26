(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on Tuesday that she has recovered from her infection of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is now back at work in the White House.

"Back at work today after three negative COVID tests," Miller said in the statement.

On May 8, President Donald Trump confirmed to reporters that Miller tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly before Miller's infection, one of Trump's valets also tested positive for the disease, but there has been no update on his recovery.