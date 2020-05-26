UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pence's Press Secretary Katie Miller Says Recovered From COVID-19, Back At Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Pence's Press Secretary Katie Miller Says Recovered From COVID-19, Back at Work

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) US Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on Tuesday that she has recovered from her infection of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is now back at work in the White House.

"Back at work today after three negative COVID tests," Miller said in the statement.

On May 8, President Donald Trump confirmed to reporters that Miller tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly before Miller's infection, one of Trump's valets also tested positive for the disease, but there has been no update on his recovery.

Related Topics

White House Trump May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

44 minutes ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

2 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

4 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

6 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

7 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.