Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:19 PM

Pence's Top Adviser Was on Controversial Trump-Zelenskyy Phone Conversation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) A top adviser for US Vice President Mike Pence was listening in on the phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that caused a political scandal in the United States and brought about impeachment proceedings against the US head of state, media reported.

According to The Washington Post newspaper, Pence was likely to have access to the conversation's transcript hours after the call, which was made on July 25.

Before then, Trump had used Pence to exert pressure on Zelenskyy in an attempt to compromise former US Vice President and 2020 campaign front-runner Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, the media claimed. The US president is said to have instructed Pence to skip Zelenskyy's inauguration in May, and several months later, he reportedly asked his vice president to inform the new Ukrainian leader that Washington would not grant Kiev immediate aid and instead insist on more decisive action to fight corruption.

It is unclear whether Pence was aware of Trump's plans to pressure Zelenskyy into investigating the former's campaign rival � officials close to the vice president maintain that he was not.

The scandal around the phone call erupted after an intelligence whistleblower claimed the White House had attempted to restrict access to the call's transcript and described it as a bid by Trump to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 presidential election by pressing Zelenskyy to probe Biden's son's business dealings in Ukraine.

The White House subsequently released the transcript, which showed that Trump had asked Zelenskyy to resume the probe into an energy company linked to Hunter Biden.�

