MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) A top political aide to US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC news reports.

Marty Obst tested positive for the coronavirus last week, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News on Saturday.

According to ABC, Obst is an outside adviser and not a government employee. He was last seen at a fundraiser event attended by both Pence and US President Donald Trump on October 15.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on October 2, not long after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

That same week, Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Pence's spokesman Devin O'Malley.

White House Physician, Dr. Sean Conley, announced on October 12 that Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days.

First Lady Melania Trump announced last week that the First Family's son Barron, 14, had contracted COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms and subsequently tested negative.