Pennsylvania Attorney General Accuses Trump Of Sowing Chaos In Election Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Friday accused President Donald Trump of sowing chaos and confusion in the election process, but voters are "drowning him out."

On Wednesday, US Supreme Court rejected the Pennsylvania Republican Party's second attempt to eliminate a three-day deadline extension for the receipt of mail-in ballots in the upcoming November 3 election.

"Donald Trump is trying to sow chaos and confusion in the process. The good news is the voters are really drowning him out," Shapiro told CNN.

Shapiro noted that more than 2 million Pennsylvania residents have already voted, but charged that Trump may try to use delays in the vote counting to his advantage.

"Trump is trying to undermine the Pennsylvanians' will," Shapiro said.

Trump has said the Democrats' attempt to encourage millions of citizens to vote by mail as well as extend election deadlines may lead to vote harvesting and election fraud.

As of Friday morning, more than 84 million Americans have cast ballots early and 54 million ballots have been submitted via mail, according to the US Elections Project.

More Stories From World

