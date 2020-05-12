Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losing Federal Funds - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The governor of the US state of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, threatened on Monday to withhold Federal assistance funds from counties prematurely abandoning coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

"Today I am announcing consequences for counties that do not abide by the law to remain closed. Non-compliant counties won't be eligible for federal stimulus discretionary funds," Wolf wrote in a series of tweets. "Instead, those funds will be allocated to counties working to stop the spread of #COVID19."

He issued a warning to businesses, threatening them with penalties if they decide to open up even if it's consistent with their counties' policies.

"Businesses should know that opening in counties that don't abide by the law will potentially jeopardize their business liability insurance or the protections it provides," Wolf said.

"Dine-in restaurants that open in counties that have not been authorized to reopen will risk receiving a citation. These citations can ultimately lead to the loss of a restaurant's liquor license."

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump tweeted to criticize Pennsylvania governor, belonging to the Democratic party, for procrastination and encouraged state citizens to seek swifter reopening.

The White House, eager to see the country open, declared that the pandemic passed its peak and devised federal guidance to jumpstart the nation's economy which has lost over 30 million jobs and shrank by 4.8 percent in the first quarter. Over 40 states have already embarked on the path back to normalcy with Trump turning a blind eye to their non-compliance with the federal "gating criteria" - at least 14 days of decline in disease cases.