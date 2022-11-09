UrduPoint.com

Pennsylvania County Authorities Extend Voting Hours As Machines Have No Paper

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Pennsylvania County Authorities Extend Voting Hours as Machines Have No Paper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Local authorities in Luzerne County in the US state of Pennsylvania ordered polls to stay open for two additional hours.

"All Luzerne County polling locations will have extended hours. Polls will now be closing at 10:00 p.m.," the authorities said in a special alert on Tuesday.

US media reported that Judge Lesa Gelb decided to extend the voting period by two hours amid reports that some of the voting machines are running out of paper.

"Voters in Luzerne County through no fault of their own, were disenfranchised and denied the fundamental right to vote," Gelb said in an order.

All other voting locations in Pennsylvania are closing at 8:00 p.m. ET (2:00 GMT).

Related Topics

Vote Alert Media All P

Recent Stories

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

4 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

4 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

4 hours ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

4 hours ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

4 hours ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.