Pennsylvania County Authorities Extend Voting Hours as Machines Have No Paper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Local authorities in Luzerne County in the US state of Pennsylvania ordered polls to stay open for two additional hours.

"All Luzerne County polling locations will have extended hours. Polls will now be closing at 10:00 p.m.," the authorities said in a special alert on Tuesday.

US media reported that Judge Lesa Gelb decided to extend the voting period by two hours amid reports that some of the voting machines are running out of paper.

"Voters in Luzerne County through no fault of their own, were disenfranchised and denied the fundamental right to vote," Gelb said in an order.

All other voting locations in Pennsylvania are closing at 8:00 p.m. ET (2:00 GMT).