Pennsylvania County Prosecutor Warns Against Rioting Over Police Shooting In Lancaster

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

Pennsylvania County Prosecutor Warns Against Rioting Over Police Shooting in Lancaster

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Rioting in the city of Lancaster in the state of Pennsylvania will not be tolerated following a fatal officer-involved shooting this past weekend, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said in a press release on Monday.

On Sunday, a police officer shot and killed 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz, who was charging the police officer while yielding a knife in a threatening manner, according to body camera footage released by the Lancaster Police Department.

"This office fully supports the right to gather and peacefully protest, however, the riotous behavior exhibited last night is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Adams said in the release.

"Such lawless conduct only takes away from those working with the community to address issues worthy of discussion. Make no mistake, those who cannot peacefully protest and instead resort to violence will be prosecuted and held fully accountable."

Adams' office said numerous buildings and vehicles were damaged and fires were set during overnight riots in the city. Adams added that police officers arrested several individuals allegedly involved in the incidents and that charged would be filed against them.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said the police officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave as the investigation into the shooting continues.

