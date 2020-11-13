Pennsylvania Court Rejects Some Mailed Ballots, Yet Election Outcome Unlikely to Change

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A Pennsylvania court on Thursday barred the US state from counting mail-in ballots received after election day that involved ID fixes or missing information, but the subset is expected to fall below the threshold that would impact the final result.

The move supports US President Donald Trump's campaign request, but does not change the immediate tally in the key battleground state, which is giving the Democratic nominee Joe Biden the electoral college majority for the projected overall win. However, even if Biden loses the state's electoral votes, he would be left with 270 electoral votes, the minimum necessary to win, based on projections from AP and Fox news.

"The Court hereby orders that Respondents County Boards of Elections are enjoined from counting any ballots that have been segregated pursuant to paragraph 1 of this Court's order dated November 5, 2020, granting a special injunction," according to the ruling of one of two statewide intermediate appellate courts.

The Supreme Court earlier mandated counties to segregate any ballots received three days after Election Day, within the period permitted for mail-in voting. Pennsylvania officials estimate that there are about 10,000 votes at stake. And only a subset deal with ID corrections or missing information.

Biden currently leads Trump in the state by over 50,000 votes.

The incumbent campaign's lawsuits seek to disqualify the state's mail-in voting, which churned nearly 2.65 million ballots, for allegedly lacking "all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters." Pennsylvania's officials deny any systemic irregularities.