Pennsylvania Courts Reject 2 More Trump Campaign Lawsuits Seeking to Invalidate Ballots

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) US courts in the state of Pennsylvania have rejected two more Trump campaign lawsuits seeking to invalidate more than 5,000 mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election, court documents revealed.

The Court of Common Pleas of Montgomery County denied the Trump campaign's lawsuit seeking to invalidate about 600 mail-in ballots, a court document showed on Friday.

A separate court document on Friday showed that the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County rejected the Trump campaign's effort to invalidate 4,466 mail-in ballots.

Earlier on Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejected a Republican party lawsuit seeking to invalidate nearly 10,000 late-arriving ballots in the battleground state.

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the election. However, President Donald Trump said he won but his victory was stolen via massive election fraud. Trump is challenging the election result by seeking audits and recounts as well as filing lawsuits in state and Federal courts.