Pennsylvania Governor Appeals Court Order Temporarily Blocking Vote Certification - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar have filed an appeal to the state's Supreme Court over a lower court's ruling to temporarily block the certification of presidential election results, a court filing revealed on Wednesday.

"Respondent Kathy Boockvar, in her official capacity as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; Respondent the Honorable Thomas W. Wolf, in his official capacity as Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; and Respondent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania submit this Jurisdictional Statement in support of their Notice of Appeal filed concurrently herewith," the court filing said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the decision by the state court does not impact the certification of the results, which was done on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday a Pennsylvania state court ruled that the state must halt "further action" on certification of election results and set a hearing on Friday.

The Trump campaign has filed around 40 lawsuits to derail the certification of votes in key battleground states, all of which have so far failed. Biden has been projected to win the November 3 election by every major US media outlet and several of the most crucial battleground states have officially certified Biden's victory. President Donald Trump has also agreed to allow the transition process to begin, although he still refuses to formally concede.

