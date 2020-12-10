Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced in a statement that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has isolated along with his wife in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health guidelines.

"During a routine test [on Monday], I tested positive for COVID-19.

I have no symptoms and am feeling well and I am in isolation at home," Wolf said in a Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Wold said he is following CDC and Department of Health guidelines and is quarantining at home in the town of York

At least five other sitting governors in the United States have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including in Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia, Nevada and Colorado.