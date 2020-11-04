Pennsylvania Has Counted Nearly 50% of Mail-In Ballots - Secretary of State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pennsylvania has counted nearly the half of the mail-in ballots for the US presidential and general elections, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Pennsylvania has counted nearly the half of the mail-in ballots for the US presidential and general elections, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are approaching 50 percent of the mail ballots counted. There are still millions of ballots left to be counted," Boockvar said during a press briefing.

Boockvar pointed out that the election results will be updated throughout the day as the counting proceeds.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf urged residents to be patient as the results are coming "more slowly" then in the past.

"Counties continue to report results," Wolf said.

As of Wednesday morning, US President Donald Trump won 55.06 percent of votes in Pennsylvania, while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won 43.77 percent of votes, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.