Pennsylvania Legislature Sinks Into Chaos As Republicans Refuse To Seat Elected Democrat

Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Pennsylvania Legislature Sinks Into Chaos as Republicans Refuse to Seat Elected Democrat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Pennsylvania state Senate devolved into chaos on Tuesday after the Republican majority refused to seat Senator-elect Jim Brewster.

Republican lawmakers in the state Senate removed Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman from presiding over the swearing-in ceremony after he refused to approve a motion to prevent Brewster from being sworn in.

Majority Leader of Pennsylvania's Senate, Jake Corman, took over presiding duties and denied Brewster the opportunity to be sworn in.

Democratic leadership in the state Senate is arguing that Brewster's victory has been certified.

Republicans are waiting to administer Brewster's oath until a legal battle is over challenging his narrow win.

