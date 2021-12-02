Pennsylvania Man Charged With Assault on Officer During US Capitol Breach - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A Pennsylvania man was charged for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a metal flagpole during the January 6 breach of the US Capitol, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Howard Charles Richardson, 71, of King of Prussia, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges," the department said in a statement.

According to court documents, video footage shows Richardson striking the officer with a metal flagpole three times while yelling "here it comes." He only stopped swinging after the flagpole broke in his hands, the documents said.

He made his initial court appearance today in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania after surrendering in Philadelphia on Tuesday, the release added.

Richardson was part of the breach that interrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

In the 10 months since January 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including more than 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.