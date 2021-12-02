UrduPoint.com

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Assault On Officer During US Capitol Breach - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:30 AM

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Assault on Officer During US Capitol Breach - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A Pennsylvania man was charged for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a metal flagpole during the January 6 breach of the US Capitol, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Howard Charles Richardson, 71, of King of Prussia, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges," the department said in a statement.

According to court documents, video footage shows Richardson striking the officer with a metal flagpole three times while yelling "here it comes." He only stopped swinging after the flagpole broke in his hands, the documents said.

He made his initial court appearance today in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania after surrendering in Philadelphia on Tuesday, the release added.

Richardson was part of the breach that interrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

In the 10 months since January 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including more than 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Related Topics

Election Man Philadelphia January Congress All Weapon Court

Recent Stories

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

21 minutes ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

23 minutes ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

23 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

23 minutes ago
 Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.