Pennsylvania Man Charged With Using Mother's Identity To Vote For Trump- District Attorney

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:50 AM

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Using Mother's Identity to Vote for Trump- District Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) A Pennsylvania man was charged with voting for Donald Trump in the US presidential election in place of his deceased mother, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement.

"Our investigation has determined that Mr.

Bartman intentionally and willfully violated our election laws by registering two deceased individuals as voters and completed his criminal acts by requesting and returning an Absentee Ballot for one of those individuals, his own mother, who died in 2008," Stollsteimer said on Monday.

Bartman, 70, signed up both deceased relatives as Republican voters. According to the statement, the defendant admitted his deed and explained that he sought to re-elect Trump.

President Donald Trump's lawyers have alleged massive election and voter fraud in Pennsylvania and in other US sates, including using deceased voters' identities to cast ballots in favor of the Democratic rival Joe Biden.

More Stories From World

