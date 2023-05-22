Pennsylvania Man Convicted of Torture, Operating Illegal Weapons Plant - US Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

A Pennsylvania man faces a sentence of life in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of torturing an Estonian citizen for 39 days as well as illegally producing and exporting weapons in Iraq, the US Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) A Pennsylvania man faces a sentence of life in prison after a Federal jury found him guilty of torturing an Estonian citizen for 39 days as well as illegally producing and exporting weapons in Iraq, the US Justice Department said on Monday.

"According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ross Roggio, 54, of Stroudsburg, arranged for Kurdish soldiers to abduct and detain the victim at a Kurdish military compound where Roggio suffocated the victim with a belt, threatened to cut off one of his fingers, and directed Kurdish soldiers to repeatedly beat, tase, choke and otherwise physically and mentally abuse the victim over a 39-day period," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The victim was employed at a weapons factory that Roggio was developing in the Kurdistan region of Iraq with an intention to manufacture M4 automatic rifles and Glock 9mm pistols, the release said.

The Justice Department said Roggio made the firearms, trained foreign fighters and illegally exported weapons parts that the US departments of Commerce and State monitor and control for export, the release also said.

Roggio is slated to be sentenced on August 23, according to the release.