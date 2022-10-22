UrduPoint.com

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced To 34 Months For January 6 Attack On Reporter - Justice Dept.

Published October 22, 2022

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 34 Months for January 6 Attack on Reporter - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 34 months in prison after being found guilty of attacking police officers and a member of the media during the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the US Justice Department said.

"Alan William Byerly, 55, of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on July 25, 2022, in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and striking, beating, or wounding an individual on Federal grounds," Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

Byerly illegally entered the Capitol grounds and went to the Lower West Terrace joining other protesters during which time he pulled an Associated Press journalist - who was carrying a camera and wearing a helmet-style gas mask and a lanyard with Associated Press lettering - down a flight of stairs leading to the western front of the Capitol, the release said.

Later, while he was still on the Lower West Terrace, Byerly walked up to law enforcement officers and fired a stun gun, the release said.

Some officers wrestled the stun gun from Byerly, but he continued to charge fight them, the release added.

Byerly was arrested on July 7, 2021, in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania and he will be placed on three years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution after he serves his prison sentence.

