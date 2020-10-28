Pennsylvania Officials Ask Barrett to Recuse Herself From Mail-In Case - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Pennsylvania officials are requesting that newly-confirmed US Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett recuse herself from an ongoing case related to limiting the receipt deadline for mail-in ballots in the November 3 election, court documents revealed.

"Respondent Luzerne County board of Elections respectfully moves for the recusal of Justice Amy Coney Barrett from this matter pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 21," the court documents said on Tuesday. "This recusal is compelled since Justice Barrett's 'impartiality might reasonably be questioned,' 28 U.S.C. 455, given the circumstances of her nomination and confirmation."

The Pennsylvania authorities are arguing that Barrett may be disqualified to have an opinion in this case due to a possible bias connected to her nomination by President Donald Trump so close to the November 3 election.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party has been trying to challenge the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to extend the mail-in ballot deadline in the state to November 6 - three days after Election Day. The Republican Party and US President Donald Trump have said the practice of mailing in ballots and extending deadlines may result in vote harvesting and electoral fraud.

On October 19, the US Supreme Court rejected a bid from the state's Republican Party seeking to reverse the state's decision. However, on Saturday, the Pennsylvania Republican Party asked the US Supreme Court to fast-track a review of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots.

Barrett was confirmed by the US Senate as a Supreme Court Associate Justice on Monday.