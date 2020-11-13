UrduPoint.com
Pennsylvania Officials Ask Judge To Dismiss Trump Lawsuit Challenging Election Results

Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and representatives of seven counties in the state are asking a US Federal judge to dismiss the Trump campaign's lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election, a court filing revealed.

The Trump campaign seeks to disqualify the state's mail-in voting, which churned nearly 2.65 million ballots, for allegedly lacking all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters.

"[T]he requested relief would also violate the constitutional rights of Pennsylvania voters. Even if Plaintiffs' allegations were true (they are not) and there were isolated and sporadic incidents in which the election laws were violated, not by voters but by election workers, this occurrence could not possibly justify wide-scale disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of Pennsylvanians," the court document said on Thursday.

The court document further added that "Such a remedy - unlike the election irregularities Plaintiffs allege - would place an undue burden on the right to vote.

.. This unconstitutional prayer for relief must be rejected."

The US Supreme Court earlier mandated counties to segregate any ballots received three days after Election Day, within the period permitted for mail-in voting. Pennsylvania officials estimate that there are about 10,000 votes at stake a nd only a subset deal with identification corrections or missing information.

Biden currently leads Trump in Pennsylvania by more than 50,000 votes.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won in the seven Pennsylvania counties being contested in the Trump campaign lawsuit.

Major US corporate media outlets have projected Biden is the winner of the November 3 presidential election. However, incumbent President Donald Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud. Trump said he seeks that all legal votes are counted and all illegal ones discarded, and would seek redress through recounting and legal action in state and federal court.

