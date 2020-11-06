Pennsylvania Police Investigating Alleged Plot to Attack Vote Counting Center - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Fri 06th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Police in Philadelphia are investigating a tipoff that alleges a group was plotting to attack a vote counting location in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, media reported early on Friday.

According to local news channel WPVI, police learned of a group, possibly a family, that drove up from Virginia with plans to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Footage shows police taking a man into custody, although it is unclear whether he is connected with the alleged plot.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik reported that National Guard troops were deployed in the streets of the city and surrounding the convention center.

Hundreds of supporters of either side have descended on the convention center over the past day as incumbent President Donald Trump's statewide lead narrowed to less than 20,000. Democratic contender Joe Biden needs just six more electoral college votes to win the White House, Pennsylvania offers 20. Less than 60,000 ballots remain to be counted, according to the broadcaster.

