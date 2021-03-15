Pennsylvania Reaches Deal With Promoter to Ban Ghost Gun Kits - State Attorney General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Pennsylvania has reached an agreement with the largest gun show promoter Eagle Arms to ban sales of the so-called "ghost gun" kits, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Monday.

"After a week of talks with Eagle Arms, we came to the same conclusion that these kits are dangerous, that these kits are too easily getting in the wrong hands, and they decided, Eagle Arms did, they will no longer play a role in fueling the violence that we are seeing from convicted felons here in Philadelphia," Shapiro said. "This is a significant step, first in the nation, a voluntary ban by this company,"

A ghost gun refers to commercially-produced firearm that has had its serial number removed or homemade firearm that lacks commercial serial numbers. Such a weapon is assembled using special kits that usually lack some piece that makes the gun not functional unless a purchaser adds a missing part or conducts additional work.

Shapiro noted that ghost guns are becoming more popular and law enforcement has seized nearly 100 ghost guns during the first two months of 2021 alone.

Pennsylvania state Senators Vincent Hughes, Wayne Fontana and Anthony Williams have started working on legislation that will prevent unregistered firearms from ending up in criminal hands, Shapiro also said.

Ghost guns in Pennsylvania are legally sold without conducting background checks and are not classified as handguns, making them effectively untraceable and untrackable.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.