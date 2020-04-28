Pennsylvania Reopens Outdoor Recreation to Promote Health - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Residents of the US state of Pennsylvania will be allowed to play golf, go camping and relax on recreational boats beginning May 1 to help maintain physical and mental health after living under novel coronavirus (COVID-19) stay-at-home order and other restrictions for weeks, Governor Tom Wolf said in a press release.

"It is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times. As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress. As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health," Wolf said on Monday.

Wolf cited a recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation showing that nearly half (45 percent) of adults in the United States reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over COVID-19 with the burden likely to continue even as the pandemic's threat diminishes.

"Starting Friday, May 1, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide and are required to follow updated life-sustaining business guidance that prioritizes public health and safety, the release said.

Public frustration over more than a month and a half of nationwide stay-at-home orders with limited success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many US states to begin relaxing restrictions, albeit with modifications to allow continued use of social distancing guidelines.