Pennsylvania Secretary of State Says Race to Close to Call, Results Expected Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in a news conference that the US presidential race for the battleground state is too close to declare a winner, but the final results can be expected on Friday.

"It's very close in Pennsylvania and so that means it's going to take longer to actually see who the winner is... The overwhelming majority of ballots will be counted by Friday," Boockvar said on Thursday evening.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes are believed to play a decisive role in the presidential race.