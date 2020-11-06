UrduPoint.com
Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Says Race Too Close To Call, Results Expected Friday

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Says Race Too Close to Call, Results Expected Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in a news conference that the US presidential race for the battleground state is too close to declare a winner, but the final results can be expected on Friday.

"It's very close in Pennsylvania and so that means it's going to take longer to actually see who the winner is...

The overwhelming majority of ballots will be counted by Friday," Boockvar said on Thursday evening.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes are believed to play a decisive role in the presidential race.

Boockvar said that several hundred thousands ballots remain to be counted, but could not provide a firm number.

On the issue of possible voter fraud, Boockvar said there has only been one incident where a man tried to apply for a ballot of his dead mother.

Fox News shows Trump leading in Pennsylvania 50 percent - 48.8 percent with 89 percent of the votes counted.

