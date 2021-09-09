UrduPoint.com

Pennsylvania Senate Starts 2020 Election Audit, Says No Challenge To Outcome - Hearing

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Pennsylvania Senate Starts 2020 Election Audit, Says No Challenge to Outcome - Hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Republican-run senate in the US state of Pennsylvania has started hearings into the workings of the 2020 presidential election process but will make no attempt to challenge the victory of President Joe Biden, hearing chairman State Senator Cris Dush said on Thursday.

"This investigation is not about overturning the results of the election, that horse is out of the barn," Dush said, launching the hearing.

He said, however, that holding the review was well within the rights of the State Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee according to the constitution of Pennsylvania.

At the same time, the ranking Democrat on the committee, State Senator Anthony Williams, challenged the propriety of the hearing.

"This committee is operating out of its purview this sets a dangerous precedent. ...[It is] still giving oxygen to the Big Lie. The goal is simply to sow distrust and division across this country," Williams said.

The 2020 national presidential election was the first to be held in Pennsylvania under changes in the state election code introduced in Act 77 in 2019, including the implementation of mail-in ballots.

