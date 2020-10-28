UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pennsylvania Sending Hundreds Of National Guard To Philadelphia Amid Unrest - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:20 AM

Pennsylvania Sending Hundreds of National Guard to Philadelphia Amid Unrest - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are being deployed to the city of Philadelphia to help local law enforcement quell civil unrest that sparked after police fatally shot a Black man, Walter Wallace Jr., Lt. Col. Keith Hickox said in a statement.

"At the direction of Governor Wolf, and PEMA, the Pennsylvania National Guard is mobilizing several hundred members in support of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management and assist local agencies in protecting life, property and the right to peacefully assemble and protest," Hickox said on Tuesday as quoted by local television station FOX 29.

Large riots broke out in Philadelphia after a video went viral on Monday that showed Wallace, 27, being fatally shot by two police officers after he did not obey orders to back away and drop a knife.

A lawyer representing Wallace's family said he had a bipolar disorder.

Issues of racial injustice and police brutality have sparked mass protests and riots throughout the the United States this year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during an arrest.

Related Topics

Protest Riots Police Governor Man George Wallace Minneapolis Philadelphia United States Family TV

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

4 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

4 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

4 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

4 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

5 hours ago

644 families of flood victims in Sudan benefit fro ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.