Pennsylvania Supreme Court Again Denies Republican Bid to Invalidate Some Votes - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected a Republican Congressman's bid to stay the court's order not to invalidate some votes in the November 3 US presidential election in the state, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

"And now, this 3rd day of December, 2020, the Emergency Application for Stay of this Court's Order of November 28, 2020 is denied," the court filing said.

On Wednesday, the Republican party asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to reverse its dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to invalidate a number of votes pending a decision from the US Supreme Court in the matter.

US Republican Congressman Mike Kelly on Tuesday filed the request in the US Supreme Court for an emergency injunction to prevent the Pennsylvania authorities from taking any additional actions to perfect the certification of the election results.

Pennsylvania officials have certified the election results, declaring that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had won by more than 80,000 votes in the state.