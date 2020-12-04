UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Again Denies Republican Bid To Invalidate Some Votes - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Again Denies Republican Bid to Invalidate Some Votes - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected a Republican Congressman's bid to stay the court's order not to invalidate some votes in the November 3 US presidential election in the state, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

"And now, this 3rd day of December, 2020, the Emergency Application for Stay of this Court's Order of November 28, 2020 is denied," the court filing said.

On Wednesday, the Republican party asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to reverse its dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to invalidate a number of votes pending a decision from the US Supreme Court in the matter.

US Republican Congressman Mike Kelly on Tuesday filed the request in the US Supreme Court for an emergency injunction to prevent the Pennsylvania authorities from taking any additional actions to perfect the certification of the election results.

Pennsylvania officials have certified the election results, declaring that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had won by more than 80,000 votes in the state.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court November December 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

1 minute ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential uni ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide low cost housing to peop ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.