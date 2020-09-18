Pennsylvania Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Malin-In Ballots in State - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has decided to extend the mail-in ballot deadline in the state to November 6, court documents revealed.

The court decided on Thursday to add a three-day deadline extension to receive mail-in ballots that are postmarked by 8:00 pm local time on Election Day, November 3.

Moreover, the court also ruled that ballot drop boxes are legal in the state.

This ruling is expected to have a significant impact in the US election since Pennsylvania is considered a battleground state. This ruling will allow more votes to be counted since previously mail-in ballots were due on Election Day.