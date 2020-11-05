Pennsylvania Supreme Court Overrules Lower Court Order to Halt Vote Count in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overruled a lower court's decision to temporarily halt vote counting in the city of Philadelphia, dealing a blow to the Trump campaign, a court filing obtained by Fox news revealed on Thursday.

"This decision was correct and Commonwealth Court erred; the campaign presented no evidence that the board abused its broad discretionary authority or that its canvassing facilities violate the Election Code," the ruling said as quoted by Fox News.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the accommodations provided to the Trump campaign are entirely consistent with statutory and decisional authority.

"Accordingly, the Board respectfully requests that the Court defer to the trial court's factual findings and to the Board's decision-making, and affirm. In the alternative, because the campaign has not presented evidence that any particular remedy is appropriate, the Court should remand to the trial court for additional fact finding," the ruling said.