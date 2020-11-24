Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to Invalidate Ballots - Court Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected the Trump campaign's lawsuit to invalidate 8,329 mail-in ballots in Philadelphia, a court filing revealed.

"Guided by these principles and for the reasons discussed at length in this opinion, we conclude that the Election Code does not require boards of elections to disqualify mail-in or absentee ballots submitted by qualified electors who signed the declaration on their ballot's outer envelope but did not handwrite their name, their address, and/or date, where no fraud or irregularity has been alleged," the court said on Monday.

The court also reversed an order that invalidated 2,349 mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County.

US media networks have projected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump has said he won the election but victory has been stolen from him via massive fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal court, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Some states have said they found no evidence of substantial fraud and irregularities.