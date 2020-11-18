UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules Philadelphia Did Not Violate State Election Law - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court in a ruling on Tuesday said the city of Philadelphia did not violate state election law when it restricted the distance poll observers had to the processing of mail-in ballots due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a court document revealed.

"Critically, we find the Board's regulations as applied herein were reasonable in that they allowed candidate representatives to observe the board conducting its activities as prescribed under the Election Code," the court wrote in the opinion.

