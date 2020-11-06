UrduPoint.com
Pennsylvania Supreme Court To Review Trump Bid To Halt Ballot-Counting In Philadelphia

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Review Trump Bid to Halt Ballot-Counting in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will review an appeal of a lower court's ruling to temporarily halt the counting of votes in Philadelphia, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

The filing shows the Pennsylvania Supreme Court received the appeal from the Philadelphia board of Elections to allow the counting of votes to continue.

A judge ordered earlier that counting should be stopped until Trump campaign representatives are allowed greater access at the Pennsylvania Convention Center to observe the counting of the ballots from the 2020 election, the report said.

