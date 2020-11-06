WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Pennsylvania's Supreme Court, contrary to some media reports, has taken no action on a lower-level ruling against US President Donald Trump's push to allow closer scrutiny of ballot counting process, Director of Communications for Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Stacey Witalec told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have received a request for an appeal. The court has taken no action at this time," Witalec said.

Some US media earlier reported that Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overruled Commonwealth Court's decision against Trump campaign's push to allow closer scrutiny of ballot counting process.

"Not accurate," Witalec said about the reports.