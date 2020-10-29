UrduPoint.com
Pennsylvania Urges Voters To Hand-Deliver Ballots Immediately - Secretary Of State

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:50 PM

Pennsylvania Urges Voters to Hand-Deliver Ballots Immediately - Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania need to hand deliver any mail-in ballots that have not been mailed to election offices or other designated locations, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in a press release on Thursday.

"Election day is just five days away. Do not wait to return your mail ballot," Boockvar said. "Deliver your ballot today and ensure your voice is heard in this upcoming election."

Voters who applied for and received a mail ballot and then decided they want to vote in person must bring their entire mail ballot packet with them to be voided, the release said.

Voters who no longer have their mail ballots will be allowed to cast provisional ballots in person, so officials can verify the person has not previously voted by mail, the release added.

The US Postal Service website warns that ballots mailed after Tuesday October 27 may not arrive until after Election Day on November 3.

