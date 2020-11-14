UrduPoint.com
Pennsylvania Will Not Recount US Presidential Election Votes - State Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Pennsylvania will not order a recount of the presidential election votes cast in the state, as the margin between the two candidates is too large, the state's Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar's office said in a press release on Friday.

"Based on the unofficial returns submitted by all the counties to the Department of State, Secretary Boockvar has determined that she will not be ordering a recount and recanvass of the election returns in the counties, as no statewide candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast," the release said. "This includes the following races: President of the United States, Attorney General, Auditor General, and State Treasurer."

Biden has secured 49.86 percent of the vote against President Donald Trump's 48.9 percent, according to the state's latest tally. Biden has secured almost 60,000 more votes than Trump in the vote, according to the tally.

The release said the canvass by counties of ballots cast in the US presidential election is nearly complete. As of mid-day Friday, approximately 40,000 of the provisional ballots cast in the state have been counted or partially counted, with the numbers expected to grow over the next few days, it added.

Earlier on Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejected a Republican party lawsuit seeking to invalidate nearly 10,000 late-arriving ballots in the battleground state.

A post-election audit is underway in the toss-up state of Georgia, and state officials in the swing state of Wisconsin are preparing for a potential recount.

Major US media outlets have projected Biden to be the winner of the election, but Trump has refused to concede the race, alleging without evidence that victory was stolen from him through fraud.

