Allegheny County in the US battleground state of Pennsylvania has halted its ballot counting until tomorrow, US media reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Allegheny County in the US battleground state of Pennsylvania has halted its ballot counting until tomorrow, US media reported on Thursday.

The county, home to the state's second largest city Pittsburgh, will not count anymore ballots until Friday at 5 p.

m ET due to a court agreement over some 29,000 disputed ballots, CNN reported, citing County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam.

The agreement is a result of a legal challenge over misprinted ballots that had to be reissued to some voters, according to the media outlet.