Pennsylvania's Fracking Industry Plans To Continue, Whoever Wins White House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Canonsburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Pennsylvanians working in the controversial fracking industry are confident that the sector will endure, whoever wins the White House in November's presidential election.
With an eye firmly on winning over voters in the gas-rich battleground state, both Republican candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris are vowing to support the hydraulic fracturing industry.
But Trump's consistently strong support for the practice - and Harris's past opposition to it - have led some voters in the largely rural Republican county of Washington to conclude that the former president would be better.
"I absolutely adore Trump, but I think he's very contentious," said Jennifer McIntyre, a 47-year-old sales and operations representative for Keystone Clearwater Solutions, which provides water transfer services for the fracking industry.
McIntyre, who is active in the local Washington County Republican party, told AFP she thinks the former president is "incredibly pro-oil and gas," and that Democrats at both the state and national level have put up regulations that make it harder for the industry to succeed.
"I think that sometimes those regulations are not necessarily appropriate," said McIntyre, 47, in an interview at the company's offices in the suburban business park of Southpointe, where many fracking businesses are located.
