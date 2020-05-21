Pentagon Accuses Russia of Violating Open Skies Treaty Amid Reports of US Withdrawal

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Pentagon on Thursday accused Russia of violating the Open Skies Treaty amid reports of the US decision to withdraw from it, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US media reported citing senior Trump administration officials that the United States will notify Russia on Friday of its plan to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty.

"Russia flagrantly and continuously violates its obligations under Open Skies, and implements the Treaty in ways that contribute to military threats against the US and our allies and partners," Hoffman said.

Hoffman declined to confirm or deny these reports and said he had nothing to announce.

The Pentagon official repeated Washington's position that the US remains fully committed to the treaty.

Earlier, a Russian Foreign Ministry arms control official told Sputnik that Moscow has not yet received an official notification from Washington about its decision to leave the Open Skies Treaty, but a withdrawal would be regrettable if it happens.

The Open Skies Treaty, which entered into force in 2002, establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of the states who are members of the accord to collect data on military activities. The treaty currently comprises of at least 34 member states.