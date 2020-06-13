UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Adds Guam, S. Korea To List Of Countries Deemed Safe For Travel - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Pentagon Adds Guam, S. Korea to List of Countries Deemed Safe for Travel - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The US Defense Department in a statement on Friday announced travel restrictions to Guam and South Korea have been removed.

Earlier this week, the Defense Department named Bahrain, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom as the first countries deemed safe for travel.

On April 20, the Defense Department extended international and domestic travel restrictions for all personnel and their families until May 30. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in May that he would conduct a 15-day review of the travel restrictions.

As of midday Monday, there are more than 7 million novel coronavirus cases worldwide and more than 400,000 deaths caused by the disease.

