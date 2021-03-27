Pentagon Administered Over 1.8Mln Coronavirus Vaccines to Personnel - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The US Department of Defense (DoD) has administered more than 1.8 million vaccines to its personnel and more than 5 million vaccines as part of the FEMA mission to assist in the COVID-19 response, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Terry Adirim said in a briefing on Friday.

"We have administered more than 1.8 million shots within DoD and more than 5 million shots have gone into arms by a military service members in support of the FEMA mission," Adirim said.

The Defense Department has also implemented new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)and made fully vaccinated individuals exempt from quarantine and testing in case they were exposed to somebody with the novel coronavirus, Aldrim said.

The Defense Department will make all its beneficiaries eligible for vaccination by May 1 in alignment with President Joe Biden's announcements that all Americans will get access to vaccines during that month, Adirim added.