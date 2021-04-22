UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Administering Moderna Vaccine Instead Of Johnson & Johnson One - Official

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:20 AM

Pentagon Administering Moderna Vaccine Instead of Johnson & Johnson One - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The US Department of Defense is using the Moderna coronavirus vaccine instead of the one produced by Johnson & Johnson after an advisory was issued to pause administering the latter, Defense Health Agency Director Lt. Gen. Ronald Place said during a briefing.

"We've substituted additional Madonna vaccine for what we thought we were going to be able to use Johnson and Johnson vaccine," Place said on Wednesday.

Place explained that out of more than 3.2 million doses the Defense Department delivered in total, 150,000 were produced by Johnson & Johnson while only about 63,000 of them were administered with the remainder placed under quarantine in refrigerators.

Place added that for the next several weeks the Defense Department will be reallocating additional Moderna vaccines to overseas locations to make 80 percent of the US military population there able to received their first dose by June 1.

As of today, the Defense Department has delivered 3,226,290 and administered 2,603,081 of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to its personnel, according to the data presented during the briefing.

