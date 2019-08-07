Pentagon Admits Many IS Supporters Sheltering in Al-Hawl Refugee Camp in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Many supporters of the Islamic State (IS, or ISIS) terror group are sheltering the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria, the 18th Lead Inspector General report on the Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), issued by the Pentagon, said.

"The DoD [Department of Defense] described the al Hol [Al-Hawl] camp as a security concern due to the high number of ISIS family members and supporters in the camp, and continued to urge repatriation of ISIS supporters to their countries of origin," the report's summary said.

According to the report, the US Agency for International Development said that refugees in the Al-Hawl and Rukban camps were still facing humanitarian problems.