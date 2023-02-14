Pentagon Admits Possibility of Bakhmut Falling, Says Will not Have Strategic Impact on War

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby admitted on Tuesday that Ukraine's city of Bakhmut may fall to Yevgeny Prigozhin's Private Military Wagner forces, but it will not have a strategic impact on the overall war

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby admitted on Tuesday that Ukraine's city of Bakhmut may fall to Yevgeny Prigozhin's Private Military Wagner forces, but it will not have a strategic impact on the overall war.

"As we have said before, I think he shall say again today and even if Bakhmut were to fall, it would not have a strategic impact on the overall war," Kirby said, adding it wouldn't even affect the ongoing hostilities in that part of Ukraine.

Nonetheless, the spokesman acknowledged Wagner's continued progression in Bakhmut - "Were watching this every day and it certainly is certainly true," he said, stressing that despite advances made, he cannot predict if the city will fall.

The remarks came as he addressed a question on the US advising Ukraine not to hold the city "at all costs" and rather focus their energy and resources elsewhere.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of the hostilities in Ukraine for months now. It is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.