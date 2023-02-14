UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Admits Possibility Of Bakhmut Falling, Says Will Not Have Strategic Impact On War

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Pentagon Admits Possibility of Bakhmut Falling, Says Will not Have Strategic Impact on War

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby admitted on Tuesday that Ukraine's city of Bakhmut may fall to Yevgeny Prigozhin's Private Military Wagner forces, but it will not have a strategic impact on the overall war

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby admitted on Tuesday that Ukraine's city of Bakhmut may fall to Yevgeny Prigozhin's Private Military Wagner forces, but it will not have a strategic impact on the overall war.

"As we have said before, I think he shall say again today and even if Bakhmut were to fall, it would not have a strategic impact on the overall war," Kirby said, adding it wouldn't even affect the ongoing hostilities in that part of Ukraine.

Nonetheless, the spokesman acknowledged Wagner's continued progression in Bakhmut - "Were watching this every day and it certainly is certainly true," he said, stressing that despite advances made, he cannot predict if the city will fall.

The remarks came as he addressed a question on the US advising Ukraine not to hold the city "at all costs" and rather focus their energy and resources elsewhere.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of the hostilities in Ukraine for months now. It is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Donetsk Hub May All

Recent Stories

Human Rights Watch Says US Policy on Autonomous We ..

Human Rights Watch Says US Policy on Autonomous Weapons 'Recipe for Disaster'

2 minutes ago
 Trump Weighs Use of Firing Squad, Guillotine Execu ..

Trump Weighs Use of Firing Squad, Guillotine Executions in Midst of 2024 Run - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Budget to Get Extra $8.1Bln in 2023 From O ..

Russian Budget to Get Extra $8.1Bln in 2023 From Oil Taxation Changes - Finance ..

2 minutes ago
 Education gateway of youth's bright future: Govern ..

Education gateway of youth's bright future: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Gh ..

2 minutes ago
 Austin Says US, Allies Expect to See Ukraine Condu ..

Austin Says US, Allies Expect to See Ukraine Conduct Offensive 'Sometime' in Spr ..

8 minutes ago
 KP Govt taking pragmatic steps to empower LG repre ..

KP Govt taking pragmatic steps to empower LG representatives: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.