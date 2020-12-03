UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Advances Cooperation Process With Biden-Harris Transition Team - Statement

Thu 03rd December 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Department of Defense is moving ahead in cooperating with presumed President-elect Joe Biden's Transition Task Force, spokesperson Sue Gough said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This week, the Transition Task Force is focusing on onboarding ART [Agency Review Team] members, including workspaces, processing of temporary badges, non-disclosure agreements and other administrative matters; preparing responses to the initial requests for information from the ART," Gough said.

Gough noted that the Transition Task Force was also coordinating requested interviews between ART members and Defense Department officials.

"Per the Presidential Transition Act, [Defense Department] policy and the memorandum of agreement between the White House and the Biden-Harris Transition Team, office space has been provided, and some members of the ART were given a brief tour of their office spaces this week," Gough said.

The Defense Department Agency Transition Director and key members of the Defense Department Transition Task Force held the first meeting, virtually, with ART leadership, on November 25, Gough added.

