Pentagon Against Sharing Evidence Of Alleged Russian War Crimes With Hague Court - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) The US Department of Defense opposes the transfer of evidence by the Biden administration related to alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The highest ranks of the US military prevent the transfer of evidence, so as not to create a dangerous precedent for the United States, which in the future could be used against the Americans themselves, the report said.

The Defense Department is alone in its reluctance to hand over evidence when other departments, including the State and Justice departments, and intelligence agencies, approve of such a move, according to the report.

The evidence reportedly includes materials on Russian officials' alleged decisions to deliberately target civilian infrastructure and to relocate thousands of Ukrainian children, the report added.

On March 2, 2022, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence.

The United States has repeatedly stated that it will seek accountability for those responsible for alleged Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the country, even though Washington does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

