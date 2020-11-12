UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Agency Partners With 5 US Firms To Write AI Algorithms For Aerial Dogfights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:20 AM

Pentagon Agency Partners With 5 US Firms to Write AI Algorithms for Aerial Dogfights

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Boeing and four other organizations have won contracts to develop artificial-intelligence (AI) algorithms allowing mixed teams of manned and unmanned combat aircraft to conduct aerial dogfighting autonomously, the Defense Advanced Research Products Agency (DARPA) announced in a press release.

"Boeing, EpiSci, Georgia Tech Research Institute, Heron Systems, and physicsAI were chosen to develop air combat maneuvering algorithms for individual and team tactical behaviors under Technical Area (TA) 1 of DARPA's Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program," the release said on Wednesday.

Each team is tasked with developing artificial intelligence agents that expand one-on-one engagements to two-on-one and two-on-two within-visual-range aerial battles, the release also said.

The companies' algorithms will be tested in each of three program phases: modeling and simulation, sub-scale unmanned aircraft, and full-scale combat representative aircraft scheduled in 2023, the release added.

Related Topics

Georgia

Recent Stories

SHUAA Capital delivers solid Q3 performance, with ..

2 hours ago

DMCC welcomes senior Israeli delegation to discuss ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 3rd anniversary

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.