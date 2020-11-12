Pentagon Agency Partners With 5 US Firms to Write AI Algorithms for Aerial Dogfights

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Boeing and four other organizations have won contracts to develop artificial-intelligence (AI) algorithms allowing mixed teams of manned and unmanned combat aircraft to conduct aerial dogfighting autonomously, the Defense Advanced Research Products Agency (DARPA) announced in a press release.

"Boeing, EpiSci, Georgia Tech Research Institute, Heron Systems, and physicsAI were chosen to develop air combat maneuvering algorithms for individual and team tactical behaviors under Technical Area (TA) 1 of DARPA's Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program," the release said on Wednesday.

Each team is tasked with developing artificial intelligence agents that expand one-on-one engagements to two-on-one and two-on-two within-visual-range aerial battles, the release also said.

The companies' algorithms will be tested in each of three program phases: modeling and simulation, sub-scale unmanned aircraft, and full-scale combat representative aircraft scheduled in 2023, the release added.