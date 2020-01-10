UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon: 'aggressive' Russian Naval Ship Nearly Caused Arabian Sea Collision

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:21 PM

Pentagon: 'aggressive' Russian naval ship nearly caused Arabian Sea collision

The Pentagon accused the Russian navy on Friday of "aggressive" actions in the Arabian Sea after one of their ships very nearly collided with a US naval vessel

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pentagon accused the Russian navy on Friday of "aggressive" actions in the Arabian Sea after one of their ships very nearly collided with a US naval vessel.

The Russian ship ignored collision warning blasts from the USS Farragut and came extremely close before turning away, narrowly averting a crash, said the US Navy 5th Fleet which released video footage of the incident.

"While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Pentagon From

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

60 minutes ago

Int'l dengue moot's purpose to seek expert views: ..

5 minutes ago

German man dies three years after colleague poison ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan High Court's Judges inspects Gwadar Ca ..

5 minutes ago

Pompeo, Canadian Foreign Minister Discuss Expandin ..

5 minutes ago

South Korean Prosecutors Return Empty-Handed From ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.